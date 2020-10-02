WWE Hall of Famer, President Donald Trump, Tested Positive For COVID-19

In a post to his Twitter account, President Donald Trump, who also happens to be a member of the WWE Hall of Fame, announced he and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for COVID-19.

He wrote: “Tonight, [Melania] and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!”

The President has had a turbulent year in regards to his handling of the virus, which has sparked controversy on multiple occasions. CNN has added that he has shown mild symptoms of COVID, although Melania noted on her own Twitter account last night that they were “feeling good.”

Trump was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013 and is perhaps most remembered for his appearance at Wrestlemania 23 in the “Battle of the Billionaires” against Vince McMahon, with Bobby Lashley and Umaga representing the two.