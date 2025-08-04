WWE News: The Hardys & Dudleys Appear At SummerSlam, Becky Lynch Debuts New Theme

– The Hardys and Dudleys were in attendance at WWE SummerSlam. Sunday night’s night two of the PPV event saw the two legendary WWE tag teams in attendance and shown on screen before the six-team TLC match.

The Hardys and Dudleys, who will have one more match at TNA Bound For Glory for the Hardy’s TNA World Tag Team Titles, are two of the three originating teams of the TLC concept. The third team, Edge and Christian, are members of the AEW roster.

Things are getting EXTREME at SummerSlam! 🤓🪜 pic.twitter.com/3fWMFGfzBG — WWE (@WWE) August 3, 2025

– Becky Lynch debuted a new theme song at SummerSlam for her match with Lyra Valkyria. You can check out the theme song below, which comes from the band The Wonder Years: