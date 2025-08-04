wrestling / News

WWE News: The Hardys & Dudleys Appear At SummerSlam, Becky Lynch Debuts New Theme

August 3, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE SummerSlam The Hardys Image Credit: WWE

– The Hardys and Dudleys were in attendance at WWE SummerSlam. Sunday night’s night two of the PPV event saw the two legendary WWE tag teams in attendance and shown on screen before the six-team TLC match.

The Hardys and Dudleys, who will have one more match at TNA Bound For Glory for the Hardy’s TNA World Tag Team Titles, are two of the three originating teams of the TLC concept. The third team, Edge and Christian, are members of the AEW roster.

– Becky Lynch debuted a new theme song at SummerSlam for her match with Lyra Valkyria. You can check out the theme song below, which comes from the band The Wonder Years:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

The Dudleys, The Hardys, WWE Summerslam, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading