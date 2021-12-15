wrestling / News
WWE News: Harland Takes Out Brian Kendrick After In-Ring Debut, WWE Promotes Red Cross On NXT
– Harland was victorious in his NXT debut, and then brutalized Brian Kendrick just because. Tuesday night’s episode of NXT saw Harland squash Guru Raaj in a quick match, his first on the brand’s TV show. After the match, Joe Gacy asked if Harland felt better, and Harland said no so he began attacking Raaj again. That brought officials out to stop him and escort him from the ringside area.
Later in the show, Gacy and Harland were being escored through the back when Harland snapped and grabbed Kendrick, throwing him down a flight of stairs. A later medical update said that Kendrick was taken to a local medical facility and had a “possible cervical fracture.”
.@WESTSIDEGUNN is here to see @harlandwwe!#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/TJ1CFT5WQ6
— WWE (@WWE) December 15, 2021
Only pure destruction will make @harlandwwe happy. #WWENXT @JoeGacy pic.twitter.com/RW0zyZcJq3
— WWE (@WWE) December 15, 2021
.@mrbriankendrick!!! 😱😱😱
WHAT HAS @harlandwwe done?!?!#WWENXT @JoeGacy pic.twitter.com/1h5CyZxs5Q
— WWE (@WWE) December 15, 2021
– WWE aired a quick segment to highlight the Red Cross’ relief efforts following the devastation caused by the tornaodes across the Southern Midwest over the weekend. You can see the video below:
WWE is supporting the @RedCross and their relief efforts for those tragically impacted by tornadoes in the Southern Midwest. Please join WWE and support American Red Cross. Text TORNADO to 90999 to help people affected by tornadoes in the South and Midwest. pic.twitter.com/PIfgjJc0LT
— WWE (@WWE) December 15, 2021
