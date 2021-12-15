WWE News: Harland Takes Out Brian Kendrick After In-Ring Debut, WWE Promotes Red Cross On NXT

– Harland was victorious in his NXT debut, and then brutalized Brian Kendrick just because. Tuesday night’s episode of NXT saw Harland squash Guru Raaj in a quick match, his first on the brand’s TV show. After the match, Joe Gacy asked if Harland felt better, and Harland said no so he began attacking Raaj again. That brought officials out to stop him and escort him from the ringside area.

Later in the show, Gacy and Harland were being escored through the back when Harland snapped and grabbed Kendrick, throwing him down a flight of stairs. A later medical update said that Kendrick was taken to a local medical facility and had a “possible cervical fracture.”

– WWE aired a quick segment to highlight the Red Cross’ relief efforts following the devastation caused by the tornaodes across the Southern Midwest over the weekend. You can see the video below: