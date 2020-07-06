wrestling / News
WWE Officials Have Decided To Hold Summerslam At Performance Center
July 6, 2020 | Posted by
PWInsider reports that while an official announcement has not been made, WWE has decided to hold this year’s Summerslam at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. The event had been originally planned for Boston, but obviously due to the COVID-19 pandemic that can’t happen.
There had been reports that WWE was still hoping to hold the PPV in a venue with fans, but there have also been spikes in the virus so that was always unlikely. Boston Mayor Marty Walsh had said that the city would not hold any large gatherings through the end of summer.
The event happens on August 23 and will stream on the WWE Network.
