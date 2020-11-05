WWE Holds ‘Town Hall’ Meeting With Employees, Lays Out New Work Policy & More

WWE held a virtual “town hall”-style meeting with employees in which they revealed a new flexible work policy for some workers and more. PWInsider reports that the meeting was an “all hands on deck” meeting and saw Stephanie McMahon, WWE President/CRO Nick Khan, Consumer Products SVP Sarah Cummins, and CFO Kristina Salen taking part among others.

During the meeting, it was announced that WWE has a flexible work policy going forward where depending on employees’ company role, they can choose to work from the office or from home and will not have to return full-time to the office. The meeting also gave progress on their new headquarters in Stamford, saying that they’re moving ahead with it but the process has been delayed due to the current state of things.

Salen said that she will be doing presentations for employees after the quarterly earnings call so that she and WWE can directly communicate with employees. There was a Q&A portion in which the return of live events were asked about. The company said that given the pandemic, they don’t know for certain when live events will resume.

The site reports that according to people in the company it was a largely positive meeting that saw WWE thank everyone for the hard work that they’re doing, and stressing that they plan to increase communication in order to ensure that everyone in the company is more aware of how the company is doing.