WWE Holiday Tour Begins Today in New York & Florida
WWE will begin its annual post-Christmas holiday tour today in New York City and Jacksonville, Florida. The lineups include:
Madison Square Garden in New York, New York:
* Steel Cage Match for WWE World Heavyweight Championship: GUNTHER (c) vs. Damian Priest
* WWE Women’s World Championship: Liv Morgan (c) vs. IYO SKY
* Best of Three Falls for WWE Intercontinental Championship: Bron Breakker (c) vs. Sami Zayn
* Seth Rollins vs. Dominik Mysterio
* CM Punk vs. Ludwig Kaiser
* Also advertised are Drew McIntyre, Rey Mysterio, The Wyatt Sicks, The New Day, LA Knight, The Miz and more.
VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville:
* WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Kevin Owens
* Street Fight: The Usos vs. Solo Sikoa & Jacob Fatu
* WWE Tag Team Championship: DIY (c) vs. Motor City Machine Guns vs. Street Profits vs. A-Town Down Under
* Bianca Belair & Michin vs. Pure Fusion Collective
* Also advertised are Tiffany Stratton, Bayley, and Tama Tonga.
