WWE Holiday Tour Begins Today in New York & Florida

WWE will begin its annual post-Christmas holiday tour today in New York City and Jacksonville, Florida. The lineups include:

Madison Square Garden in New York, New York:

* Steel Cage Match for WWE World Heavyweight Championship: GUNTHER (c) vs. Damian Priest

* WWE Women’s World Championship: Liv Morgan (c) vs. IYO SKY

* Best of Three Falls for WWE Intercontinental Championship: Bron Breakker (c) vs. Sami Zayn

* Seth Rollins vs. Dominik Mysterio

* CM Punk vs. Ludwig Kaiser

* Also advertised are Drew McIntyre, Rey Mysterio, The Wyatt Sicks, The New Day, LA Knight, The Miz and more.

VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville:

* WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Kevin Owens

* Street Fight: The Usos vs. Solo Sikoa & Jacob Fatu

* WWE Tag Team Championship: DIY (c) vs. Motor City Machine Guns vs. Street Profits vs. A-Town Down Under

* Bianca Belair & Michin vs. Pure Fusion Collective

* Also advertised are Tiffany Stratton, Bayley, and Tama Tonga.