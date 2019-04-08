wrestling / News

WWE News: WWE Hoping Noam Dar Will Be Cleared Next Week, Rhea Ripley Still In Walking Boot, WWE Presents Special Make-A-Wish Event

April 8, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Noam Dar

PWInsider reports that the hope in WWE is that Noam Dar will be cleared to return to in-ring action next week.

– Rhea Ripley was still wearing a walking boot during Wrestlemania 35 festivities this weekend.

– WWE held a Make-A-Wish event this weekend with John Cena, Sin Cara, Bayley, Finn Balor and Sasha Banks visiting 26 families and inducting the children into the “Circle of Champions.” Sin Cara brought 26 of his masks to give to the children as gifts.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Noam Dar, Rhea Ripley, WWE, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading