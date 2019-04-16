wrestling / News
WWE News: WWE Hypes New Day and Bellas on Double Dare, Rowan Works Out With Sheamus
April 16, 2019
– WWE hyped up New Day and the Bella Twins’ appearances on Nickelodeon’s Double Dare next week. You can see a preview for next week’s WWE-themed episodes, running Monday through Thursday on Nickelodeon:
The New Day and The Bella Twins to appear on WWE Superstars Week on Nickelodeon’s “Double Dare”
The New Day and The Bella Twins are about to take the physical challenge!
Yes, the WWE Superstars will appear on iconic Nickelodeon show “Double Dare” as a part of WWE Superstars Week. Will The New Day or The Bella Twins get their slime on? Find out next Monday through Thursday at 7/6 C on Nick!
– Here is the latest episode of Sheamus’ Celtic Warrior Workouts series, featuring the Bar member working out with Rowan:
