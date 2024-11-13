wrestling / News
WWE ID Program to Reveal New Prospect at This Weekend’s Chaotic Wrestling Event
November 13, 2024 | Posted by
– The WWE ID program announced that another new indie prospect will be revealed this Friday, November 15 at the Chaotic Wrestling Breaking Point 2024 show. You can see the reveal below:
⛓️BREAKING POINT 2024⛓️
All this plus MUCH more still TBA
Next Friday, November 15th
Andover, MA Highschool
Tickets & Info: https://t.co/DZCpSrwQu5
🚨LIMITED RINGSIDE SEATING AVAILABLE! pic.twitter.com/xZYHBUUIiT
— Chaotic Wrestling (@ChaoticWrestlin) November 7, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Booker T Explains Why The the WWE US Women’s Championship Is Needed
- Baron Corbin Reacts To Kurt Angle’s Comments About His Release, Wishes He Could Have Done More
- Kevin Nash Thinks 1992 WCW Was More of a Threat To WWE Than AEW
- Kurt Angle Feels Like He Lost to Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35 for Nothing