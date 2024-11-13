– The WWE ID program announced that another new indie prospect will be revealed this Friday, November 15 at the Chaotic Wrestling Breaking Point 2024 show. You can see the reveal below:

⛓️BREAKING POINT 2024⛓️ All this plus MUCH more still TBA Next Friday, November 15th

Andover, MA Highschool Tickets & Info: https://t.co/DZCpSrwQu5

🚨LIMITED RINGSIDE SEATING AVAILABLE! pic.twitter.com/xZYHBUUIiT — Chaotic Wrestling (@ChaoticWrestlin) November 7, 2024