WWE ID Program to Reveal New Prospect at This Weekend’s Chaotic Wrestling Event

November 13, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– The WWE ID program announced that another new indie prospect will be revealed this Friday, November 15 at the Chaotic Wrestling Breaking Point 2024 show. You can see the reveal below:

