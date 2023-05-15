WWE In Possession Of International Championship Wrestling Tape Library

It was revealed on Sunday night that WWE has acquired the tape library of the Poffo family’s International Championship Wrestling. PWInsider reports, that on tonight’s episode of WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures, WWE archivist Ben Brown said that the company is in possession of 20 boxes of master tapes from the promotion, which ran from 1978 through 1984 and at one point was a major rival of Memphis Wrestling.

Brown noted that tapes had been left in a storage locker for decades until WWE acquired them. It’s not clear when WWE acquired t6he footage. Lanny Poffo was brought in for the episode to authenticate the footage, which he said he hadn’t seen before. Some 1983 clips were shown in brief and featured Randy Savage and Bob Orton.