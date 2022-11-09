wrestling / News
WWE News: Joe Gacy Picks Up Win Over Cameron Grimes On NXT, Indi Hartwell Attacks Elektra Lopez
November 8, 2022 | Posted by
Joe Gacy and Schism got another win, with Gacy defeating Cameron Grimes on this week’s WWE NXT. Gacy was able to get the win after Ava Raine shoved Grimes off the top rope and allowed Gacy to get the pinfall:
– Elektra Lopez picked up a win over Sol Roca on tonight’s show, but then had to deal with an angry Indi Hartwell. Hartwell attacked Lopez after the bell and they brawled until officials separated them:
.@indi_hartwell isn't finished with @elektralopezwwe!#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/e0yGSgufd8
— WWE (@WWE) November 9, 2022
