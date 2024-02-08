wrestling / News
WWE News: John Cena Looks Back On Survivor Series 2009 Match, Stars Appearing On Pictionary
– John Cena looked back at his 2009 Survivor Series match against DX in a new TikTok video. Cena battled Shawn Michaels and Triple H in a match that featured HBK superkicking The Game to start the bout, which led to one of Cena’s most famous meme reactions. Cena talked about the match in the video, which you can see below:
– PWInsider reports that Big E and Kofi Kingson will be appearing on Pictionary next week. The Jerry O’Connell game show airs weekdays in syndication, and you can find out more here.
