WWE News: Kevin Owens Says Thanks & Sorry To Ricky After Smackdown, Full WCW Saturday Night Episode Released
September 15, 2024 | Posted by
– Kevin Owens gave a shout out of appreciation (and apology) to his near-tag team partner from WWE Smackdown, Ricky. As reported, Ricky Gibson of Midnight Heat came out as Owens’ partner for his tag match against A-Town Down Under on Friday’s show, but Randy Orton showed up and Ricky ate a Stunner instead of getting the match. Owens posted to Twitter on Saturday to credit Ricky, writing simply:
“Thank you (and sorry!) @rockinrickyg”
— Kevinn (@FightOwensFight) September 14, 2024
– The WWE Vault YouTube account has released a full 1994 episode of WCW Saturday night, as you can see below:
