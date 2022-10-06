WWE News: Kevin Patrick Comments On Joining Raw Announce Team, Full NXT Vengeance Day 2022 Match

– Kevin Patrick took to social media on Thursday to comment on his joining the Raw commentary team. As noted earlier, Patrick is joining Corey Graves on the Raw announce team following Jimmy Smith’s exit, and Patrick posted to Twitter to react to the announcement:

“My heart is racing. Truly honored and so excited.#WWERaw season premiere is this Monday from Brooklyn, NY. Let’s get to work, @WWEGraves. Cheers”

My heart is racing. Truly honored and so excited.#WWERaw season premiere is this Monday from Brooklyn, NY. Let’s get to work, @WWEGraves. Cheers ♥️👊🏼 https://t.co/XtWodHiTHS — Kevin Patrick Egan (@kev_egan) October 6, 2022

– WWE posted the full match from NXT Vengeance Day 2022 between Cameron Grimes and Carmelo Hayes for the NXT North American Championship, as you can see below: