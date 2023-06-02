WWE Announces Latest Performance Center Rookie Class

WWE has announced nine recruits in its latest Performance Center class. The company released a new video announcing the class of new recruits, which includes the following:

* Ezekiek Balogun – Basketball player from University of North Florida

* Melanie Brezezinski – Singer, bodybuilder, actress, karate black belt

* Alexis Gray – Sprinter from Texas Southern University

* Andrez Hughes-Murray – Champion wrestler, linebacker from Oregon State University

* Vlad Pavlenko – Hammer throw finalist at 2021 US Olympic trials

* Tylynn Register – Track & field athlete from Jacksonville State University

* Kevin Robertson – Defensive Lineman from Temple University

* Hunter Smallback – Defensive End from Stetson University

* Coy Wanner – Tight End from Wisconsin University