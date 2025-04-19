WWE To Launch New Vault-Style ECW Channel on YouTube

– With the success of its recent WWE Vault, WCW, and NXT channels, featuring classic content from those brands, it looks like WWE is following suit with a classic Vault-style channel for ECW, per a report from The Verge. With the recent success of WWE Vault (1.8 million subscribers), and the recently launched WCW channel (235,000 subscribers), WWE will soon launch a classic ECW channel.

Steve Braband, who oversees WWE’s digital team said on WWE’s content strategy with its new YouTube channels, “It’s a clear destination telling fans where to go.” WWE usually uploads new matches, compilations, and full events to the channels weekly. However, the report notes that more original programming might eventually make its way into the split-off WWE channels in an effort to reach fans.