Note on WWE Legends Expected To Be Involved at Wrestlemania (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that three WWE legends are believed to be involved with this year’s Wrestlemania in Philadelphia in some form. The WON notes that while nothing is official, Steve Austin, John Cena and The Undertaker will be involved.

There is currently no “locked in” creative plans for Cena or Austin at this time, however. It was noted that if there are plans, it’s a “well-guarded secret.” It will depend on schedule, what they’re willing to do and money. Cena is believed to be free that weekend and has said as much in interviews.