wrestling / News
Note on WWE Legends Expected To Be Involved at Wrestlemania (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
March 22, 2024 | Posted by
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that three WWE legends are believed to be involved with this year’s Wrestlemania in Philadelphia in some form. The WON notes that while nothing is official, Steve Austin, John Cena and The Undertaker will be involved.
There is currently no “locked in” creative plans for Cena or Austin at this time, however. It was noted that if there are plans, it’s a “well-guarded secret.” It will depend on schedule, what they’re willing to do and money. Cena is believed to be free that weekend and has said as much in interviews.
More Trending Stories
- Ronda Rousey On Writing About Her Concussions, Loves Most Of Her WWE Colleagues
- Britt Baker Shuts Down False Rumor Being Spread About Mercedes Mone in AEW
- Ronda Rousey Wanted To Bash John Laurinaitis and Bruce Prichard In Her Book
- The Undertaker Recalls How He Felt Performing At Over the Edge 1999 After Owen Hart’s Death