WWE LFG’s BJ Ray On How Much Of His On-Screen Persona Is Real, Issues With Bully Ray

BJ Ray has had several verbal conflicts with Bully Ray on WWE LFG, and he recently discussed how much of his on-screen persona is an act. Ray spoke with Shak Wrestling for a recent interview and you can see a couple of highlights below, per Fightful:

On how much of his on-screen persona is an act: “I think we’re in a unique era, right, of this business, of the wrestling business, especially within the WWE. You see guys like Triple H, Shawn, wanting to pull back the curtain of kayfabe a little bit. For me, I always just think about it as an entertainment perspective. Obviously, when the camera’s around, you got to keep it cranked. You got to keep it cranked. But what I would say for me is, I am just myself. A lot of people in the past have come into this business. They develop characters. They develop skits, whatever it is. There’s nothing authentic about this, brother. Everything that you guys have seen on the show is 100% valid. There’s nothing that was steered any kind of way.”

On his issues with Bully Ray: “What’s funny is, I was about to say, I do not like Bubba. I actually kind of like Bubba. Cause I just think, he’s just funny, bro. Like people like him. I’m one of those guys, dude, where I just like enjoy, I can go sit somewhere like at a coffee shop and just people watch because people just entertain me. Bubba bro. Like he’s just so entertaining because I know so many people like him, you know, on their high horse, narcissistical and just all about them. Bad tempers, but it’s just entertaining. Do I respect him? No, that’s what I was going to say. I do not respect Bubba Ray Dudley. But is he funny? I can’t even lie, bro. He’s mad funny for real. I just try to be myself. I would say it goes both ways.”