– Programming Insider has the ratings and viewership numbers for WWE LFG Episode 2. The second episode averaged 209,000 viewers. Viewership increased from the 160,000 viewers for the debut episode.

In the P18-49 key ratings demo, WWE LFG drew an average 0.04 rating, dropping from the 0.05 rating for the series premiere. Other viewership and rating information is available for the WWE Superstar Sunday block for this week.

Elsewhere, viewership increased for WWE Rivals, showcasing Rowdy Roddy Piper vs. Mr. T. The viewership increased to 248,000 viewers for the latest episode. The season premiere averaged 178,000, showcasing The Undertaker vs. Steve Austin. WWE Rivals drew a 0.04 rating, which is identical to last week’s key demo ratings.

WWE’s Greatest Moments showcasing Royal Rumble in the 1980s and 1990s averaged 232,000 viewers, rising from the 169,000 viewers for last week’s show. The episode drew a 0.03 rating in the key demo, decreasing slightly from last week’s 0.04 rating.