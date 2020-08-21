WWE Likely To Hold Four PPVs At Thunderdome in Amway Center

As we previously reported, the WWE is set to have a residency at the Amway Center in Orlando with a series of shows produced inside the ‘WWE Thunderdome’. This begins with tonight’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown on FOX. According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, since the WWE is staying there until October 30, this means they will hold three PPV events from the venue. This includes Summerslam, of course, but also Payback on August 30 and Clash of Champions on September 27.

The rest of the PPV schedule happens after the current residency contract ends, although WWE could always renew it later. Those PPVs include Hell in a Cell on November 1, Survivor Series on November 22 and TLC on December 20.