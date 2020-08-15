Note on Length of WWE Residency at Amway Center, Plan to Return to Live TV Broadcasts

– As previously reported, WWE is planning a long-term residency at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida, including this year’s Summerslam Event. Spectrum Sports reporter Jon Alba shared some more details via Twitter on the length of the residency.

Per the report, WWE and the Amway Center have a deal for the promotion to tape content at the venue through October 30. Barring an amendment to the agreement, no live fans are allowed at the venue. WWE will have arena access until that date.

Also, PWInsider reports that with the move to the Amway Center, WWE’s plan is to return to live broadcasts for Monday Night Raw and Friday Night Smackdown on August 21.