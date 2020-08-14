Summerslam Confirmed For Amway Center

We previously reported that WWE is planning to have a long-term residency at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida, with all TV in the future being live instead of alternating between live and taped. This will include this year’s Summerslam. The move is now confirmed as Spectrum Sports reporter Jon Alba shared a video of Twitter of WWE production trucks at the venue.

And here’s your confirmation: #WWE loading into Amway Center. #SummerSlam and other TV will be held at the building. Video and pics from our @MyNews13 crew. pic.twitter.com/819tcdEQ4w — Jon Alba (@JonAlba) August 14, 2020