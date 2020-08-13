wrestling / News
Latest On WWE Going Back to Live Shows, Morale Said to Be Up
August 13, 2020
It would appear that the WWE roster is feeling good at the Raw and Smackdown tapings taking place today amid news that live shows are returning. Everyone’s favorite Twitter account in @WrestleVotes posted on Wednesday afternoon and announced that there is a “strong sense of enthusiasm” at today’s tapings.
The report noted that all TV after Monday’s Raw will be live and from from the Amway Center in Orlando, and that this “sense of normalcy” returning is the cause for the enthusiasm.
Strong sense of enthusiasm at the Performance Center today… All TVs after this coming Monday’s RAW will indeed be live and from the Amway Center in Orlando. Some normalcy on the horizon.
— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) August 13, 2020
