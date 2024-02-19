WWE Will Hold A Live Event In Vienna, Austria in May

WWE has announced it will hold a live event in Vienna, Austria, the hometown of GUNTHER, this upcoming May. The event happens on May 2 and will be WWE’s first show there since 2019.

STAMFORD, Conn., February 19, 2024 – WWE today announced that WWE Live will head to the Wiener Stadthalle Halle D in Vienna, Austria, on Thursday, May 2, 2024. This is the first time that WWE has visited Vienna since 2019.

Fans attending WWE Live in Vienna, Austria will see their favorite WWE Superstars in action including “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes, Bianca Belair, Randy Orton, WWE Women’s Champion IYO SKY, Drew McIntyre, LA Knight, Bobby Lashley, Kevin Owens, “Main Event” Jey Uso, and many more*.

Tickets and VIP packages – including Meet & Greet opportunities with WWE Superstars – go on sale from 10 AM CET this Thursday, February 22, at Ticketmaster.at. For more information, stick with WWE.com.

WWE Live in Vienna takes place just days ahead of WWE Backlash France at the LDLC Arena in Lyon-Decines, France, on Saturday, May 4, 2024. Tickets available on Ticketmaster.fr.

*Talent subject to change