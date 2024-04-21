wrestling / News
WWE Live Results 4.20.24: LA Knight vs. Solo Sikoa, More
WWE held a live event in Erie, Pennsylvania on Saturday night, with LA Knight taking on Solo Sikoa and more. You can see the full results below from the show, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:
* Bobby Lashley def. Karrion Kross by DQ
* Bobby Lashley & Street Profits def. Karrion Kross & AOP
* WWE Women’s Championship Match: Bayley def. IYO SKY
* WWE Tag Team Championship Match: A-Town Down Under def. New Catch Republic
* Rey Mysterio & Dragon Lee def. Angel & Berto
* Carlito def. Santos Escobar
* Jade Cargill, Naomi & Bianca Belair def. Asuka, Kairi Sane, & Dakota Kai
* No DQ Match: LA Knight def. Solo Sikoa
Snippets of @Jade_Cargill's live event debut in #WWEErie! ⚡️🌪
🎥 by @realmattkempke (YouTube) pic.twitter.com/dijFh6shrF
— JadeCargill.Net | Fansite (@JCargillNet) April 21, 2024
If evil why so?? @WWEAsuka #wweerie #WWEErie pic.twitter.com/YN8fEGJgeR
— Aurora (@iiSorceryii) April 21, 2024
YEAH #WWEErie pic.twitter.com/hGZo4cLPeH
— A. Miller (@aMiller615) April 21, 2024
