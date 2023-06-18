WWE Live Results 6.17.23: Roman Reigns Defends Universal Title, More

WWE held a live event on Saturday night in Cincinnati with Roman Reigns in action and more. You can check out the results from the show below, per Fightful:

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match: Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn def. Finn Balor & Dominik Mysterio

* United States Championship Match: Austin Theory def. Sheamus

– Bobby Lashley def. Karrion Kross

– Shotzi, Zelina Vega, Michin & Becky Lynch def. Chelsea Green, Zoey Stark, Bayley and IO SKY

* World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth Rollins def. Damian Priest

– Alpha Academy def. Viking Raiders

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther def. Shinsuke Nakamura and Matt Riddle

* WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns def. Rey Mysterio