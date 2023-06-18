wrestling / News
WWE Live Results 6.17.23: Roman Reigns Defends Universal Title, More
WWE held a live event on Saturday night in Cincinnati with Roman Reigns in action and more. You can check out the results from the show below, per Fightful:
* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match: Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn def. Finn Balor & Dominik Mysterio
* United States Championship Match: Austin Theory def. Sheamus
– Bobby Lashley def. Karrion Kross
– Shotzi, Zelina Vega, Michin & Becky Lynch def. Chelsea Green, Zoey Stark, Bayley and IO SKY
* World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth Rollins def. Damian Priest
– Alpha Academy def. Viking Raiders
* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther def. Shinsuke Nakamura and Matt Riddle
* WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns def. Rey Mysterio
