wrestling / News
WWE Live Results 8.18.24: Cody Rhodes Battles Solo Sikoa, More
WWE held a live event on Sunday with Cody Rhodes taking on Solo Sikoa and more. You can see the results from the Fort Myers. Florida show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:
* Braun Strowman, Odyssey Jones & Kofi Kingston def. The Judgment Day
* Sami Zayn def. Ludwig Kaiser
* WWE Tag Team Championship Match: The Bloodline def. DIY
* World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther def. Damian Priest
* Naomi def. Chelsea Green
* Kevin Owens & Randy Orton def. A-Town Down Under
* Undisputed WWE Championship Street Fight: Cody Rhodes def. Solo Sikoa
The only thing good about Ft Myers tonight @ImChelseaGreen #wwelive pic.twitter.com/c6nhptCyNo
— Ken Wolbert (@Kingkenji16) August 19, 2024
Randy Orton pauses what he's doing to kneel down and comfort a young fan
Who is overwhelmed with emotion and in tears after meeting him.
— FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) August 18, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Samantha Irvin, Charlotte Flair, & Tiffany Stratton Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos
- CM Punk Comments on Those Who Expected Him To Have Issues In WWE
- Arn Anderson Says Backstage Vibe At SummerSlam Was Different Under Triple H Than Vince McMahon
- Jeff Jarrett Recalls TNA Locker Room’s Reaction To Scott Hall And Kevin Nash Coming In