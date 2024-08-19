WWE Live Results 8.18.24: Cody Rhodes Battles Solo Sikoa, More

WWE held a live event on Sunday with Cody Rhodes taking on Solo Sikoa and more. You can see the results from the Fort Myers. Florida show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:

* Braun Strowman, Odyssey Jones & Kofi Kingston def. The Judgment Day

* Sami Zayn def. Ludwig Kaiser

* WWE Tag Team Championship Match: The Bloodline def. DIY

* World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther def. Damian Priest

* Naomi def. Chelsea Green

* Kevin Owens & Randy Orton def. A-Town Down Under

* Undisputed WWE Championship Street Fight: Cody Rhodes def. Solo Sikoa