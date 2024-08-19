wrestling / News

WWE Live Results 8.18.24: Cody Rhodes Battles Solo Sikoa, More

August 19, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Clash at the Castle - Cody Rhodes retains Image Credit: WWE, TNT Sports

WWE held a live event on Sunday with Cody Rhodes taking on Solo Sikoa and more. You can see the results from the Fort Myers. Florida show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:

* Braun Strowman, Odyssey Jones & Kofi Kingston def. The Judgment Day
* Sami Zayn def. Ludwig Kaiser
* WWE Tag Team Championship Match: The Bloodline def. DIY
* World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther def. Damian Priest
* Naomi def. Chelsea Green
* Kevin Owens & Randy Orton def. A-Town Down Under
* Undisputed WWE Championship Street Fight: Cody Rhodes def. Solo Sikoa

