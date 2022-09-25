wrestling / News
WWE Live Results 9.24.22 From Vancouver: Roman Reigns Battles AJ Styles, More
WWE held a Saturday Night’s Main Event live event in Vancouver, British Columbia last night with Roman Reigns taking on AJ Styles and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per PWInsider:
*The Street Profits def. Alpha Academy
*Kevin Owens def. Austin Theory
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Dakota Kai & IYO SKY def. Alexa Bliss & Asuka
* WWE 24/8 Championship Match: Nikki ASH def. Dana Brooke. The referee then won the title, Nikki won it back, and then Brooke won it.
* Matt Riddle def. The Miz
* Finn Balor def. Rey Mysterio
* Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns def. AJ Styles
