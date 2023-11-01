WWE News: Lola Vice Wins NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament, Chelsea Green & Piper Niven Retain WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

– Lola Vice is the winner of the 2023 NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament, picking up the win in the finals at Halloween Havoc. Vice defeated Kelani Jordan on Tuesday’s show to win the tournament and earn a shot at the NXT Women’s Championship.

Vice defeated Dani Palmer and Karmen Petrovic to make it to the finals. The winner of the previous NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament was Roxanne Perez.

– Chelsea Green and Piper Niven made it out of NXT Halloween Havoc with their WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship reign intact. The two defeated Jacy Jayne and Thea Hail to retain their titles on the show. Green was able to hit the Unprettier on Jayne after she tried to grab the Duke Hudson’s NXT Tag Team Championship to use as a weapon behind the referee’s back. Andre Chase stopped her and said she didn’t need to cheat to win, and Green used the distraction to get the pinfall.

Green has been champion for 107 days, having won the titles along with Sonya Deville on the July 17th episode of Raw. When Deville went down due to injury, Piper informed Green that she would be co-champion. Niven’s reign stands at 79 days.