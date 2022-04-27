WWE Looking To Make Stadium Shows ‘The New Norm’

Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Wrestling Podcast reported on Twitter that WWE is looking to make stadium shows the new normal going forward. They plan to hold even more premium live events in 2023 in stadiums instead of normal arenas.

The company ran three stadium shows in 2021 (not including the Thunderdome, which was at the empty Tropicana Field) – Wrestlemania 37 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Summerslam at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas and WWE Crown Jewel at the Mohammed Abdu Arena on the Boulevard in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

They have already hit that number this year and have five more scheduled. The list of stadium shows in 2022 includes:

* Royal Rumble at The Dome in America’s Center in St. Louis

* Elimination Chamber at the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

* Wrestlemania 38 at AT&T Stadium in Dallas

* Money in the Bank at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas (July 2)

* Summerslam at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN (July 30)

* Untitled UK PPV at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales (September 3)

* Untitled Saudi Arabia event (sometime between September and November)

According to the report, the idea comes from WWE President Nick Khan. The belief is the scalability of the stadiums helps the company when events have attendance of over 15,000. It doesn’t have to sell out at 50,000 or more every time, and the company has more room to do 20,000 to 35,000 for shows, which they believe will lead to higher revenue and more excitement.

A source over at WWE mentioned that WWE intends to run more stadium shows moving forward in 2023. Just for reference 2022 has 8 stadium events. The goal is to make this the new norm. This is a Nick Khan approach when it comes to Premium Live Events. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/JggV1vmU90 — Andrew Zarian (@AndrewZarian) April 27, 2022