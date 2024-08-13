wrestling / News
WWE News: Mark & Jacob Henry Appear On Raw, Rey Mysterio To Have Special Guest At Fanatics Fest
– Mark and Jacob Henry made an appearance on this week’s episode of WWE Raw. As previously reported, Jacob Henry has signed with WWE. Both he and his Hall of Fame father appeared in the crowd on tonight’s show, as you can see below:
– WWE announced on Monday that Rey Mysterio will have a “special guest tag partner” for his appearance at Fanatics Fest on August 17th:
