Former WWE Star Moondog Rex Passes Away at 69

Former WWE and WCW star Randy Colley has passed away at the age of 69. Colley was best known as Moondog Rex, but also was the original Smash from Demolition before being replaced by Barry Darsow because fans kept recognizing Colley and chanting “Moondog.” In WCW, he also went as Deadeye Dick who, along with Dutch Mantell and Black Bart, formed the Desperados. He was also briefly part of The Shadows with partner Jose Luis Rivera.

Colley is a former WWE Tag Team Champion, NWA Georgia Tag Team Champion, NWA Gulf Coast Tag Team Champion, HCW Tag Team Champion, AWA Southern Tag Team Champion, Mid-South North American Heavyweight Champion, Mid-South Tag Team Champion, WWC North American Tag Team Champion, WWC World Tag Team Champion, WWC Caribbean Tag Team Champion, and USWA World Tag Team Champion.

Colley was also called as a prosecution witness in the Vince McMahon steroid trial.

Memphis Wrestling (Colley spent most of his career in the Memphis territory) tweeted the following about Colley’s passing: “Randy Colley, Moondog Rex, as well as the original Demolition Smash has passed away. Thank you for the matches & the memories, sir.. Rest in peace, Randy.”