More On WWE Morale Sinking Backstage, Talent Reaction To Vince McMahon, RAW Changes

Fightful Select reports that there was a big hit to morale backstage in WWE last night once talent saw how firmly Vince McMahon was in control of creative decisions during RAW, especially given that Triple H and Nick Khan had just held a meeting before RAW with talent saying that nothing would be changing. Their reporting backs up much of what PWInsider also reported, that there was frustration among talent at Vince McMahon making changes to the show right before it started and after it was underway, as well as being in gorilla position all night and having his own office.

The report adds that some talent didn’t even necesarily think that the creative decisions were poor, just that the situation was handled dishonestly after what Triple H had told talent, and that McMahon has fired so many of the people currently on the roster.

As reported earlier, two triple threat women’s matches that would set up a RAW Women’s Title shot, as well as Bayley being ringside, were originally set for the show but ended up being cut in favor of a tag team title contender match. This led to many women on the roster growing frustrated and demoralized at having Vince McMahon back after how smoothly the past several months have been for them.

Omos vs. Elias was also added to the show late, as Omos wasn’t even planning on wrestling and was in catering and had to scramble to get his gear ready.

A backstage segment involving Cody Rhodes talking on the phone and an lWo-Bad Bunny integration were also changed, but it’s unknown who was primarily responsible for those changes.

The Cody Rhodes – Brock Lesnar tag team angle was finalized on Monday morning.

Overall, Fightful characterized morale as hitting its lowest point since before WrestleMania last year when it reportedly reached near all-time lows. Some talent viewed the weekend as a way for Vince McMahon to get himself back in control, with Friday’s Smackdown already being seen as an important day because it will indicate if how involved Vince was at RAW was a one-time thing or the new normal. At least two talent, one reportedly near the top of the card, said they might request their releases if things continue as they were on Monday. Many wrestlers are looking into their options should Vince McMahon continue to be heavily involved as he was last night.