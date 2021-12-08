WWE Posts More Job Openings For Digital Media, Documentary Work

WWE is continuing to open up their staffing for the digital media and documentary spaces, posting several new job openings for both. The company has posted listings for a director of digital development, assistant producers for documentaries and more; you can see the listings below:

* Director, Digital Development

Key Responsibilities:

Work with the WWE Media team on creating and developing original content specific to each individual social platform.

Create new repeatable franchises and series for WWE social platforms.

Collaborate with internal sales teams to produce content and show pitches that have sponsorship integration possibilities.

Work alongside the WWE social and digital teams, create original content specific to certain WWE talent.

Oversee the pilot phase of new ideas and create a go-forward plan and launch strategy for all new series.

Produce and develop show pitch decks with the Exec VP’s, and VP’s on WWE Media team.

Monitor, track, interpret, and leverage social media industry trends and best practices

Perform other duties as assigned Requirements:

6+ years of related work experience in Live TV/Digital production.

Strong understanding of social media and its role in business as well as experience managing social media platforms

Experience in line producing both live and taped shows.

Ability to oversee and manage scripts, live tapings, and post production.

Experience editing with applications such as Avid, Final Cut or Adobe Suite (Premiere, After Effects and Photoshop).

Experience with working point-to-point with on-air talent.

Familiar with current and past WWE TV shows, products, talent, and storylines

Ability to create and present pitch decks for new ideas and potential shows.

Managerial experience on large teams specific to digital media.

Proven track record of creative and innovative thinking, action, and results in social media.

Able to thrive in a fast-paced, deadline-based, ever-changing environment while remaining organized and detail-oriented

Strong interpersonal and communication skills

BA degree in Communications, English, PR, Marketing, Digital/Social Media or related field of study

* Production Assistant – WWE Documentaries

The WWE documentary team is currently looking for a temporary Production Assistant with a passion for producing, editing, and supporting our long form storytelling. Key Responsibilities:

Provide overall assistance to Associate Producers and Producers

Screening & securing of footage for specific documentary programs

Conducts tape research in WWE archives

Story idea creation on a small and large scale

Interacts with a variety of Associate Producers, Directors, Producers, and talent

Edit short-form video highlights from all WWE Network Programming, Special Events, and TV (as needed)

Research and edit short-form WWE VOD content to help support the Network, online features, and Digital Original Programming

Produce and edit trailers and sizzle reels, as well as promotional items

Upload content into Video Management System

Utilize digital archives to research show topics

Create non-linear timelines featuring program footage, b-roll material and interview clips

Log talent interviews, shows and various media library assets

Handle updating WWE Digital Media Video archive and Digital Media music cue sheet management system

Assist in edit, audio and graphics production sessions.

Work is regularly reviewed under supervision for creativity, timeliness, accuracy and meeting deadlines

Occasionally travel to assist field production

Other duties as required Qualifications:

WWE product knowledge preferred

Television internship strongly preferred

Ability to perform assigned content requests in a fast paced, deadline heavy environment

Strong communication and organizational skills

Ability to conceptualize ideas in a creative, non-traditional way

Experience using Grass Valley Aurora, Avid, Adobe After Effects Final Cut Pro and PhotoShop a plus

Working knowledge of YouTube functionalities preferred

Able to work long hours, nights, weekends, etc. as needed

Capable of handling various responsibilities and multiple projects simultaneously

This is a project position and not staff

Bachelor degree (Communications, TV/Film Production, or related field of study preferred)

* Associate Producer, WWE Documentaries

WWE is seeking a creative producer to assist and support the WWE Documentaries unit. This individual is a skilled editor and future producer, with attention to detail using innovative techniques to sell our stories as a member of the WWE Network Documentary team. Responsibilities:

Responsible for writing scripts, support and video editing segments on WWE Documentaries

Assists as preditor, & in the field on various documentary projects

Actively maximizes cross-platform potential of network documentaries

Collaborate with WWE social team to broaden the scope and awareness of WWE Documentaries

Works independently to support producers in documentary unit

Accepts feedback from upper management on story and editing

Works alongside AMG Creative to design high end graphics elements

Produces content with an emphasis on innovation, emerging technologies and platform specific storytelling

Create unique concepts while working within appropriate budget

Occasionally, travel to field shoots

Produces support trailers, sizzle reels, promotional content for documentary team Qualifications:

3-5 years of related work experience in feature / documentary production

Significant edit experience in creative, short storytelling

Experience working on features & documentaries with applications such as Avid, Final Cut Pro and Adobe

Proven track record of creative and innovative thinking, effective storytelling, action and results

Experience in shooting with professional and consumer cameras a plus

Experience with field crews and interviewing subjects a plus

Strong knowledge of digital and social platforms and advancements

Capable of handling and organizing multiple projects simultaneously

Able to thrive in a fast-paced, deadline-based, ever-changing environment while remaining organized and detail-oriented

Strong interpersonal and communication skills

Knowledge about current and past WWE TV shows, products, talent and storyline preferred

BA in Communications, Film/Media, Digital Media or related field of study

* Associate Producer

We are looking for an experienced Associate Producer who is versatile in both field production, and in a post-production environment. We are seeking an individual who is passionate about telling strong entertaining stories about our WWE Superstars in and out of the ring, and who also possesses good instincts in the editing room. Responsibilities

Collaborate well with Producers and Production Assistants on producing/editing of WWE original programming

Work with WWE talent in order to field produce segments and other content for WWE original series

Be willing to travel and work weekends. Qualifications

Required: Minimum 3 years’ experience in a continuously growing creative environment

Bachelor degree (Communications, TV/Film Production, or related field of study preferred)

Strong storytelling and editing skills

Non-linear editing experience with Avid Media Composer, Adobe After Effects a plus

Extensive experience working on clip show and documentary style content

Demonstrate ability to think creatively and very quickly

Excellent communicator

Thrives under pressure, in fast-paced environment with quick turn-arounds

Self-motivated and eager to take an idea or task and run with it

WWE product knowledge is a plus, but not a must have

Must be a team player

* Production Assistant

We are looking for a highly skilled and motivated Production Assistant who is versatile in both field and a post-production. This individual should be passionate about telling entertaining stories and possesses strong editing skills, and above all, be a team player. Responsibilities

Work with WWE talent in order to field produce segments and other content for WWE original series.

The Production Assistant will assist with day-to-day production responsibilities, reporting to one of our show producers.

Provide overall assistance to Associate Producers and Producers.

Edit short-form and long-form original video content for a variety of WWE content platforms using Avid Media Composer.

Log talent interviews, shows and various media library assets, as well as prepare music cue sheets for various WWE productions.

Be willing to travel and work weekends. Qualifications

Required: Minimum 1 year of PA experience in a continuously growing creative environment

Bachelor degree (Communications, TV/Film Production, or related field of study preferred)

Strong storytelling and editing skills

Non-linear editing experience with Avid Media Composer, Adobe After Effects a plus

Desire and passion working on clip shows and documentary style content

Excellent communicator

Thrives under pressure, in fast-paced environment with quick turn-arounds

Self-motivated and eager to take an idea or task and run with it

WWE product knowledge is a plus, but not a must have

Must be a team player

* Producer