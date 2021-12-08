wrestling / News
WWE Posts More Job Openings For Digital Media, Documentary Work
WWE is continuing to open up their staffing for the digital media and documentary spaces, posting several new job openings for both. The company has posted listings for a director of digital development, assistant producers for documentaries and more; you can see the listings below:
* Director, Digital Development
Key Responsibilities:
Work with the WWE Media team on creating and developing original content specific to each individual social platform.
Create new repeatable franchises and series for WWE social platforms.
Collaborate with internal sales teams to produce content and show pitches that have sponsorship integration possibilities.
Work alongside the WWE social and digital teams, create original content specific to certain WWE talent.
Oversee the pilot phase of new ideas and create a go-forward plan and launch strategy for all new series.
Produce and develop show pitch decks with the Exec VP’s, and VP’s on WWE Media team.
Monitor, track, interpret, and leverage social media industry trends and best practices
Perform other duties as assigned
Requirements:
6+ years of related work experience in Live TV/Digital production.
Strong understanding of social media and its role in business as well as experience managing social media platforms
Experience in line producing both live and taped shows.
Ability to oversee and manage scripts, live tapings, and post production.
Experience editing with applications such as Avid, Final Cut or Adobe Suite (Premiere, After Effects and Photoshop).
Experience with working point-to-point with on-air talent.
Familiar with current and past WWE TV shows, products, talent, and storylines
Ability to create and present pitch decks for new ideas and potential shows.
Managerial experience on large teams specific to digital media.
Proven track record of creative and innovative thinking, action, and results in social media.
Able to thrive in a fast-paced, deadline-based, ever-changing environment while remaining organized and detail-oriented
Strong interpersonal and communication skills
BA degree in Communications, English, PR, Marketing, Digital/Social Media or related field of study
* Production Assistant – WWE Documentaries
The WWE documentary team is currently looking for a temporary Production Assistant with a passion for producing, editing, and supporting our long form storytelling.
Key Responsibilities:
Provide overall assistance to Associate Producers and Producers
Screening & securing of footage for specific documentary programs
Conducts tape research in WWE archives
Story idea creation on a small and large scale
Interacts with a variety of Associate Producers, Directors, Producers, and talent
Edit short-form video highlights from all WWE Network Programming, Special Events, and TV (as needed)
Research and edit short-form WWE VOD content to help support the Network, online features, and Digital Original Programming
Produce and edit trailers and sizzle reels, as well as promotional items
Upload content into Video Management System
Utilize digital archives to research show topics
Create non-linear timelines featuring program footage, b-roll material and interview clips
Log talent interviews, shows and various media library assets
Handle updating WWE Digital Media Video archive and Digital Media music cue sheet management system
Assist in edit, audio and graphics production sessions.
Work is regularly reviewed under supervision for creativity, timeliness, accuracy and meeting deadlines
Occasionally travel to assist field production
Other duties as required
Qualifications:
WWE product knowledge preferred
Television internship strongly preferred
Ability to perform assigned content requests in a fast paced, deadline heavy environment
Strong communication and organizational skills
Ability to conceptualize ideas in a creative, non-traditional way
Experience using Grass Valley Aurora, Avid, Adobe After Effects Final Cut Pro and PhotoShop a plus
Working knowledge of YouTube functionalities preferred
Able to work long hours, nights, weekends, etc. as needed
Capable of handling various responsibilities and multiple projects simultaneously
This is a project position and not staff
Bachelor degree (Communications, TV/Film Production, or related field of study preferred)
* Associate Producer, WWE Documentaries
WWE is seeking a creative producer to assist and support the WWE Documentaries unit. This individual is a skilled editor and future producer, with attention to detail using innovative techniques to sell our stories as a member of the WWE Network Documentary team.
Responsibilities:
Responsible for writing scripts, support and video editing segments on WWE Documentaries
Assists as preditor, & in the field on various documentary projects
Actively maximizes cross-platform potential of network documentaries
Collaborate with WWE social team to broaden the scope and awareness of WWE Documentaries
Works independently to support producers in documentary unit
Accepts feedback from upper management on story and editing
Works alongside AMG Creative to design high end graphics elements
Produces content with an emphasis on innovation, emerging technologies and platform specific storytelling
Create unique concepts while working within appropriate budget
Occasionally, travel to field shoots
Produces support trailers, sizzle reels, promotional content for documentary team
Qualifications:
3-5 years of related work experience in feature / documentary production
Significant edit experience in creative, short storytelling
Experience working on features & documentaries with applications such as Avid, Final Cut Pro and Adobe
Proven track record of creative and innovative thinking, effective storytelling, action and results
Experience in shooting with professional and consumer cameras a plus
Experience with field crews and interviewing subjects a plus
Strong knowledge of digital and social platforms and advancements
Capable of handling and organizing multiple projects simultaneously
Able to thrive in a fast-paced, deadline-based, ever-changing environment while remaining organized and detail-oriented
Strong interpersonal and communication skills
Knowledge about current and past WWE TV shows, products, talent and storyline preferred
BA in Communications, Film/Media, Digital Media or related field of study
We are looking for an experienced Associate Producer who is versatile in both field production, and in a post-production environment. We are seeking an individual who is passionate about telling strong entertaining stories about our WWE Superstars in and out of the ring, and who also possesses good instincts in the editing room.
Responsibilities
Collaborate well with Producers and Production Assistants on producing/editing of WWE original programming
Work with WWE talent in order to field produce segments and other content for WWE original series
Be willing to travel and work weekends.
Qualifications
Required: Minimum 3 years’ experience in a continuously growing creative environment
Bachelor degree (Communications, TV/Film Production, or related field of study preferred)
Strong storytelling and editing skills
Non-linear editing experience with Avid Media Composer, Adobe After Effects a plus
Extensive experience working on clip show and documentary style content
Demonstrate ability to think creatively and very quickly
Excellent communicator
Thrives under pressure, in fast-paced environment with quick turn-arounds
Self-motivated and eager to take an idea or task and run with it
WWE product knowledge is a plus, but not a must have
Must be a team player
We are looking for a highly skilled and motivated Production Assistant who is versatile in both field and a post-production. This individual should be passionate about telling entertaining stories and possesses strong editing skills, and above all, be a team player.
Responsibilities
Work with WWE talent in order to field produce segments and other content for WWE original series.
The Production Assistant will assist with day-to-day production responsibilities, reporting to one of our show producers.
Provide overall assistance to Associate Producers and Producers.
Edit short-form and long-form original video content for a variety of WWE content platforms using Avid Media Composer.
Log talent interviews, shows and various media library assets, as well as prepare music cue sheets for various WWE productions.
Be willing to travel and work weekends.
Qualifications
Required: Minimum 1 year of PA experience in a continuously growing creative environment
Bachelor degree (Communications, TV/Film Production, or related field of study preferred)
Strong storytelling and editing skills
Non-linear editing experience with Avid Media Composer, Adobe After Effects a plus
Desire and passion working on clip shows and documentary style content
Excellent communicator
Thrives under pressure, in fast-paced environment with quick turn-arounds
Self-motivated and eager to take an idea or task and run with it
WWE product knowledge is a plus, but not a must have
Must be a team player
* Producer
We are looking for a seasoned show Producer who is passionate and enthusiastic about producing long form content, with experience primarily on clip shows and documentary style programming. We are seeking a “jack of all trades” type individual who exhibits strong leadership skills and can manage a small team of “preditors”, as well as be able to self edit their own segments on a non-linear editing system. Must possess strong storytelling skills, and writing abilities as the show producer.
Responsibilities
Collaborate well with Senior Director and Vice President of Alternative Content on show development through all phases of production (pre-through post production)
Manage and guide a small team of Associate Producers and Production Assistants with storytelling and editing of WWE original programming.
Must be able to self-edit entire segments of long form content using Avid Media Composer.
Work with WWE talent in order to capture content for show productions.
Be willing to travel and work weekends.
Qualifications
Required: Minimum 6 years of experience in a continuously growing creative environment.
Strong storytelling and editing skills.
Strong managerial and leadership skills
Non-linear editing experience with Avid Media Composer, Adobe After Effects a plus
Extensive experience working on clip show and documentary style content.
Demonstrate ability to think creatively and very quickly
Excellent communicator
Thrives under pressure, in fast-paced environment with quick turn-arounds
Self-motivated and eager to take an idea or task and run with it
WWE product knowledge is a plus, but not a must have
Must be a team player
