WWE News: More Superstars Comment On Return From Saudi Arabia, Lana Goes Sky Diving, Lacey Evans On Making A Difference At Crown Jewel
– After their flight landed in New York City earlier today, more WWE superstars have taken to Twitter to comment on being home after getting stranded in Saudi Arabia. That includes Zack Ryder, Andrade, Karl Anderson and others.
Landed! 🖤 pic.twitter.com/CZ2da7IrDN
— NattieByNature (@NatbyNature) November 2, 2019
🇺🇸 Brother
— Rusev (@RusevBUL) November 2, 2019
Finally back in the USA got me like… pic.twitter.com/yajw3afU00
— Matt Cardona (@ZackRyder) November 2, 2019
Back home!! 🤐
— “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeCienWWE) November 2, 2019
Couldn’t pay me enough to go back ..
Well that’s not true, I need a second pool, so…..
— Karl Anderson (@KarlAndersonWWE) November 2, 2019
We made it! Back in the States ❤️
— No Way Jose (@WWENoWayJose) November 2, 2019
Made it back safe to the USA. Thanks for all the prayers.
— Lince Dorado (@LuchadorLD) November 2, 2019
– Lana has posted a new video to her Youtube account in which she goes skydiving in Dubai:
– Lacey Evans once again commented on her historic match with Natalya at Crown Jewel on Thursday.
She wrote: “If being a superstar is what it takes to change the world, motivate, and impact those who need it most… then hand me a mic and say action so I can make a difference.”
If being a superstar is what it takes to change the world, motivate, and impact those who need it most… then hand me a mic and say action so I can make a difference. 🎙🎬 🎥
.#LikeALady #LimitlessLady #WeCanDoIt #Motivation #BreakTheCycle #WWECrownJewel pic.twitter.com/G7xp4m1Lrq
— Lacey Evans ~ WWE Superstar (@LaceyEvansWWE) November 2, 2019
