WWE News: More Superstars Comment On Return From Saudi Arabia, Lana Goes Sky Diving, Lacey Evans On Making A Difference At Crown Jewel

November 2, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Crown Jewel WWE World Cup Saudi Arabia

– After their flight landed in New York City earlier today, more WWE superstars have taken to Twitter to comment on being home after getting stranded in Saudi Arabia. That includes Zack Ryder, Andrade, Karl Anderson and others.

– Lana has posted a new video to her Youtube account in which she goes skydiving in Dubai:

– Lacey Evans once again commented on her historic match with Natalya at Crown Jewel on Thursday.

She wrote: “If being a superstar is what it takes to change the world, motivate, and impact those who need it most… then hand me a mic and say action so I can make a difference.

