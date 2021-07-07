wrestling / News
WWE News: MSK Retain Tag Team Titles at NXT Great American Bash, Dexter Lumis Rescues Indi Hartwell
July 6, 2021 | Posted by
– MSK are still your NXT Tag Team Champions following this week’s NXT Great American Bash. Nash Carter and Wes Lee retained the titles against Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher, and you can see a highlight from the match below:
– Following the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship match on NXT, Dexter Lumis came out to carry Indi Hartwell off as you can see below. The InDex storyline has been on the backburner a bit as of late while Hartwell defended the championships along with Candice LeRae.
Love still exists, y'all. 😍#WWENXT #NXTGAB #InDex @indi_hartwell @DexterLumis @TheBethPhoenix pic.twitter.com/WJ7OkjuPo4
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 7, 2021
