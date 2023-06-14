WWE News: Nathan Frazer Wins Heritage Cup On NXT, Bronco Nima & Lucien Price Coming Soon

– We have a new Heritage Cup Champion following this week’s episode of WWE NXT. Nathan Frazer defeated Ora Mensah on Tuesday’s show to capture the championship. Mensah was subbing in for Noam Dar, who claimed that he was injured due to an attack by Frazer in the parking lot which Frazer denied. Frazer got the win after Yulisa Leon and Valentina Feroz came down and stopped Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson from interfering, getting the second pinfall in the fourth round.

Frazer is now in his first run as champion, ending Dar’s reign at 292 days. Frazer won the title from Mark Coffey on the July 7th, 2022 episode of NXT UK.

– A vignette was shown on Tuesday’s episode of NXT promoting the impending debut of Bronco Nima and Lucien Price. The duo have competed previously on NXT Level Up: