WWE Network No Longer Offering First Month For Free

PWInsider reports that WWE is no longer offering the first month of a WWE Network subscription for free. This comes days after the news that a free version of the streaming service launched.

The billing page of the Network reads: “WWE Network subscriptions are billed in advance and recur monthly. Billing starts on the date you subscribe or reactivate your account subsciption, and re-bill on the same day each month until cancellation.”

Previously, new subscribers would get the first month for free and then pay $9.99 for each subsequent month.