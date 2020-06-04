wrestling / News

WWE Network No Longer Offering First Month For Free

June 4, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Network - Flashback Friday Survivor Series, Top 10

PWInsider reports that WWE is no longer offering the first month of a WWE Network subscription for free. This comes days after the news that a free version of the streaming service launched.

The billing page of the Network reads: “WWE Network subscriptions are billed in advance and recur monthly. Billing starts on the date you subscribe or reactivate your account subsciption, and re-bill on the same day each month until cancellation.

Previously, new subscribers would get the first month for free and then pay $9.99 for each subsequent month.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE Network, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading