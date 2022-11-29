wrestling / News
This Week’s WWE Network on Peacock Additions Include The Bump, WWE NXT, More
WWE has announced the schedule of new content for the WWE Network and Peacock this week, which includes a new episode of The Bump and more. You can see the full announcement below:
What’s streaming this week on Peacock and WWE Network
A cataclysmic lineup of new and original programming is streaming this week exclusively on Peacock in the U.S. and on WWE Network everywhere else!
On Wednesday, the fallout from Survivor Series: WarGames will be examined on WWE’s The Bump at 1 p.m. ET.
Then on Friday, the festive season truly begins as Best of WWE: Seasons Beatings goes on-demand at 10 a.m. ET.
And as always, catch up on all the major moments of the week with Raw Talk streaming immediately following Raw on Monday night and The SmackDown LowDown available to stream on Saturday.
Check out the full list of premieres below. WWE Network, including all Premium Live Events, is available in the United States exclusively on Peacock Premium for $4.99 — a $5.00/month savings. Details available at PeacockTV.com.
With more than 10,000 hours of video on demand, WWE Network is also available to WWE fans in more than 180 countries outside the U.S. at WWENetwork.com.
This Week’s Schedule
** = available on the Free Version of WWE Network
Monday, Nov. 28
Raw Talk** – 11:05 p.m. ET
Wednesday, Nov. 30
Monday Night Raw (10/31/22)**
WWE’s The Bump** – 1 p.m. ET
WWE NXT (11/29/22)
Thursday, Dec. 1
This Week in WWE
Friday, Dec. 2
Best of WWE: Seasons Beatings – 10 a.m. ET
NXT Level Up – 10 p.m. ET
Saturday, Dec. 3
WWE Main Event (11/17/22)
ICW Fight Club #244
wXw World Tag Team Festival – Night 1
The SmackDown LowDown** – 12 p.m. ET
Sunday, Dec. 4
Friday Night SmackDown (11/4/22)**
