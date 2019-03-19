WWE News: WWE Gives New Update on Dana Brooke’s Raw ‘Injury,’ Nikki Cross Says She’s ‘Free’

– WWE has provided a new update on the storyline injury to Dana Brooke suffered against Ronda Rousey at last night’s Raw. The updated announcement says that Brooke suffered a hyperextended left elbow and ligament tears from the segment, which saw Rousey beat Brooke in nothing flat and then refuse to let go of the armbar.

– WWE posted a promo from of Nikki Cross that she cut while looking at the WrestleMania 35 sign before tonight’s episode of Smackdown. You can see it below.

“Everyone’s always pointing to that sign, they’re always pointing at that sign,” Cross said (per Wrestling Inc). “They always point. They point, point, point, they point. Nikki doesn’t want to point to the sign, Nikki wants to be on the sign. How do I get up there? Nikki wants to sit on that sign. Perch up there, looking down at everyone. Everyone always looked down at Nikki. Everyone always looked down, everyone stifled Nikki. Nikki wasn’t free and now Nikki’s free. Nikki gets to sprint down that ramp. Nikki gets to sprint down that ramp, sprint towards that ring, and I’m free. No one’s ever going to hold her down again.”