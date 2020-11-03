wrestling / News

WWE News: New Video Looks at Undertaker & Maven’s History, Alexa Bliss Introduces Nikki Cross to Furbies

November 3, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Undertaker Maven

– A new video from WWE looks at the history between the Undertaker and Maven amid the company’s 30 Days of the Deadman. You can see the video below, which was posted ahead of Maven’s appearance on this week’s The Bump:

– A clip from this week’s Uncool With Alexa Bliss is online, with Bliss introducing guest Nikki Cross to Furbies:

