wrestling / News
WWE News: New Video Looks at Undertaker & Maven’s History, Alexa Bliss Introduces Nikki Cross to Furbies
November 3, 2020 | Posted by
– A new video from WWE looks at the history between the Undertaker and Maven amid the company’s 30 Days of the Deadman. You can see the video below, which was posted ahead of Maven’s appearance on this week’s The Bump:
– A clip from this week’s Uncool With Alexa Bliss is online, with Bliss introducing guest Nikki Cross to Furbies:
More Trending Stories
- Miro On Possibility Of Brock Lesnar Joining AEW, Chris Jericho’s Greatness, AEW’s Most Underrated Talents
- Braun Strowman On Vince McMahon Not Putting WWE Title On Him In 2019, Defeating Goldberg At WrestleMania 36, Promises To Only Wrestle for WWE In His Career
- Bruce Prichard On Tracy Smothers’ Passing, WWE’s Initial Idea For In Your House Concept, WCW’s World War 3 Match
- Bret Hart On Wanting To Play His Anti-American Gimmick Intelligently