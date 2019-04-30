WWE Brings on New Creative Team Writers and Live Events Managers

– PWInsider has a report on new staff members who have joining the WWE writing team and the live events team. Besides new creative team members in Bruce Prichard, Dana Warrior, and Jeff Jarrett, several new writers have joined the company, including Michael James Nelson (Off Their Rocker, MTV Movie Awards) and Andrea Kail (Comedy Knockout).

Additionally, the report notes that Steve Corino has been working with the live event team on the creative end, which is still being overseen by Michael Hayes.

Also, WWE recently hired two new live events managers: Jules Rice; and Stefanie Stephens. Rice previously worked as a Marketing Manager for the Houston Sports Authority, and he will oversee WWE live events in the Midwest region. Stephens is formerly a marketing manager for Cirque du Soliel and also worked for the WWE sponsor Crickett Wireless.