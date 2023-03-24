WWE News: Akira Tozawa Welcomes First Child, WWE Now Previews Smackdown

Akira Tozawa is a father, announcing the birth of his first child on Friday. Tozawa posted to Twitter to announce that he and his wife welcomed their child, as you can see below.

On behalf of 411, congratulations to the happy family!

We are happy to announce the arrival of our baby girl, Ten!! 無事に産まれてきてくれてありがとう。

大事に育ててくれた妻にも感謝です。

父ちゃん頑張るからね😭 pic.twitter.com/WOby12wtG9 — Akira Tozawa (@TozawaAkira) March 24, 2023

