wrestling / News
WWE News: Akira Tozawa Welcomes First Child, WWE Now Previews Smackdown
March 24, 2023 | Posted by
Akira Tozawa is a father, announcing the birth of his first child on Friday. Tozawa posted to Twitter to announce that he and his wife welcomed their child, as you can see below.
On behalf of 411, congratulations to the happy family!
We are happy to announce the arrival of our baby girl, Ten!!
無事に産まれてきてくれてありがとう。
大事に育ててくれた妻にも感謝です。
父ちゃん頑張るからね😭 pic.twitter.com/WOby12wtG9
— Akira Tozawa (@TozawaAkira) March 24, 2023
– The latest episode of WWE Now is online, previewing tonight’s Smackdown:
More Trending Stories
- Update On Plans For Ronda Rousey At Wrestlemania 39
- Steve Austin On If He Ever Considered Returning to Face John Cena, Says It Would Have Been a Highlight
- Joy Giovanni Recalls Working With Big Show In WWE, Being Locked in Trunk of JBL’s Limo
- CM Punk Shares, Deletes Post Saying He Wasn’t Cleared To Wrestle Jon Moxley In August, Calls Chris Jericho & Dave Meltzer Liars