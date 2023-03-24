wrestling / News

WWE News: Akira Tozawa Welcomes First Child, WWE Now Previews Smackdown

March 24, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Akira Tozawa WWE 205 Live WWE Main Event Image Credit: WWE

Akira Tozawa is a father, announcing the birth of his first child on Friday. Tozawa posted to Twitter to announce that he and his wife welcomed their child, as you can see below.

On behalf of 411, congratulations to the happy family!

– The latest episode of WWE Now is online, previewing tonight’s Smackdown:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Akira Tozawa, WWE, WWE Now, WWE Smackdown, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading