WWE News: Aleister Black’s First Smackdown Opponent Teased, Promo For This Week’s NXT
– WWE teased an opponent for Aleister Black at last in the latest episode of Smackdown. You can see the vignette below, in which Black discussed how he’s been begging for a fight and then someone knocked on his door.
The segment follows a report on who Black’s opponent for Extreme Rules may be. You can see the potentially-spoilery report at the link.
– WWE posted a promo for this week’s episode of NXT, which you can see below. The episode airs Wednesday on WWE Network:
Tomorrow night on @WWENetwork, history will be made when @QoSBaszler defends her #WWENXT #WomensTitle against @shirai_io in the first-ever #WWENXT Women's #SteelCage Match! pic.twitter.com/YJG7Bmf0Np
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 26, 2019
