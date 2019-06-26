WWE News: Aleister Black’s First Smackdown Opponent Teased, Promo For This Week’s NXT

– WWE teased an opponent for Aleister Black at last in the latest episode of Smackdown. You can see the vignette below, in which Black discussed how he’s been begging for a fight and then someone knocked on his door.

The segment follows a report on who Black’s opponent for Extreme Rules may be. You can see the potentially-spoilery report at the link.

– WWE posted a promo for this week’s episode of NXT, which you can see below. The episode airs Wednesday on WWE Network: