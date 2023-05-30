– WWE has congratulated Alexa Bliss and husband Ryan Cabrera on their pregnancy announcement:

Alexa Bliss announces her pregnancy!

WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss is expecting her first child with her husband, musician Ryan Cabrera, she announced on social media.

Bliss, a former three-time Raw Women’s Champion, three-time WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion, two-time SmackDown Women’s Champion and Money in The Bank winner, shared the news to her millions of followers with a due date set to come later this year.

Congratulations to Alexa and Ryan on the joyous news!