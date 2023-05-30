wrestling / News
WWE News: Alexa Bliss Congratulated by WWE on Pregnancy, Raw Returning to the XL Center, NXT Live Events Return Next Week,
– WWE has congratulated Alexa Bliss and husband Ryan Cabrera on their pregnancy announcement:
Alexa Bliss announces her pregnancy!
WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss is expecting her first child with her husband, musician Ryan Cabrera, she announced on social media.
Bliss, a former three-time Raw Women’s Champion, three-time WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion, two-time SmackDown Women’s Champion and Money in The Bank winner, shared the news to her millions of followers with a due date set to come later this year.
Congratulations to Alexa and Ryan on the joyous news!
The best moments in life are the completely unexpected 💖💙 Baby Cabrera arriving December 2023!! pic.twitter.com/YKTboYw7pF
— Lexi (Kaufman) Cabrera (@AlexaBliss_WWE) May 30, 2023
Congratulations to @AlexaBliss_WWE and @RyanCabrera! 👶 🍼 https://t.co/OwQFYF3Iyv
— WWE (@WWE) May 30, 2023
– Next week’s edition of Monday Night Raw on June 5 sees the WWE return to the XL Center, the venue for WrestleMania 11 in 1995.
– NXT will be back touring with its live events on June 9 in Dade City, Florida, and June 10 in Sanford, Florida.
