wrestling / News

WWE News: Alexa Bliss Congratulated by WWE on Pregnancy, Raw Returning to the XL Center, NXT Live Events Return Next Week,

May 30, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Alexa Bliss Lilly Image Credit: WWE

– WWE has congratulated Alexa Bliss and husband Ryan Cabrera on their pregnancy announcement:

Alexa Bliss announces her pregnancy!

WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss is expecting her first child with her husband, musician Ryan Cabrera, she announced on social media.

Bliss, a former three-time Raw Women’s Champion, three-time WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion, two-time SmackDown Women’s Champion and Money in The Bank winner, shared the news to her millions of followers with a due date set to come later this year.

Congratulations to Alexa and Ryan on the joyous news!

– Next week’s edition of Monday Night Raw on June 5 sees the WWE return to the XL Center, the venue for WrestleMania 11 in 1995.

– NXT will be back touring with its live events on June 9 in Dade City, Florida, and June 10 in Sanford, Florida.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NXT, RAW, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading