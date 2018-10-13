WWE News: Another Senator Calls For WWE To Rethink Crown Jewel, Tommaso Ciampa On Seth Rollins vs. Kenny Omega,

– As we previously reported, the WWE is still intending to go forward with their Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia, in spite of the recent political turmoil caused by the disappearance of Washington Post reporter Jamal Khashoggi. Several Senators spoke out about the situation, and the latest is Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-Connecticut).

He told WCBS News Radio 880: “All major private interests should review and relook their relationship with the Saudi Kingdom in light of its continuing pattern of abuse of civil rights and civil liberties, contempt for the rule of law, and bombing in Yemen using the United States military equipment and possible intelligence. I would hope that WWE will recognize on its own a conscience and conviction if there is proof that Saudi officials approved and ordered this kind of killing, and I would lean first on the United States government to do its duty so that it can lead private interests like WWE, and the first place to look is to the United States of America.”

– Seth Rollins recently said that he’d like to face Kenny Omega, who responded that they should find a venue for it. NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa said he has the winner.