WWE News: Asuka Plays Super Mario Bros. Theme on Recorder, Hyundai Donates to Connor’s Cure, Charlotte Flair Shares Pic With Andrade
– Asuka’s KanaChanTV YouTube channel is continuing to grow, and her latest video sees her playing the Super Mario Bros. theme (and other Super Mario songs) on the recorder. You can see the video below:
– Charlotte Flair posted a new picture of herself and boyfriend Andrade to her Twitter account:
♥️🦋 pic.twitter.com/4qq9La4MEK
— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) September 20, 2019
– Stephanie McMahon noted on Twitter that Hyundai has donated $300,000 to Connor’s Cure:
Thank you @Hyundai for the generous donation to @ConnorsCure and including @WWE at your #DCdays4hope! We are so proud to partner with @hopeonwheels to find a cure for pediatric cancer. #EveryMinuteCounts pic.twitter.com/mRqHa6o9ES
— Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) September 20, 2019
