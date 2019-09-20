wrestling / News

WWE News: Asuka Plays Super Mario Bros. Theme on Recorder, Hyundai Donates to Connor’s Cure, Charlotte Flair Shares Pic With Andrade

September 20, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Asuka’s KanaChanTV YouTube channel is continuing to grow, and her latest video sees her playing the Super Mario Bros. theme (and other Super Mario songs) on the recorder. You can see the video below:

– Charlotte Flair posted a new picture of herself and boyfriend Andrade to her Twitter account:

– Stephanie McMahon noted on Twitter that Hyundai has donated $300,000 to Connor’s Cure:

