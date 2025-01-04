wrestling / News
WWE News: Attitude Era Raw Intro With Current Roster, Liv Morgan Gives Tour of Her Farm, Lexis King Returns To His Hometown
January 4, 2025 | Posted by
– WWE released the classic intro to Monday Night Raw from 2001 remixed with the WWE roster of 2025:
“The intro to Monday Night Raw from 2001 gets a remixed look with the 2025 roster, including WWE Superstars like Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes and Rhea Ripley.”
– In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan gave a tour of her farm in Florda.
– WWE NXT Superstar Lexis King shared a video where he returns to his hometown of Cincinatti, Ohio to prove his heritage of becoming a champion. You can view that clip below:
