WWE News: Batista Jokes About Scarlett Johansson Suing Disney, The Rock Surprises Fans At Disneyland, New Day React to Reginald Not Being French
– In a post on Twitter, Batista made a joke about Scarlett Johansson suing Disney over the release of Marvel’s Black Widow.
He wrote: “Told em they should’ve made a #Drax movie but noooooo!”
– Speaking of Disney, The Rock and Emily Blunt rode the actual Jungle Cruise ride at Disneyland to surprise fans.
– The New Day were not happy to find out that WWE 24/7 Champion Reginald isn’t really French. Kofi reacted earlier, but Big E got in on it too.
