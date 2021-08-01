wrestling / News

WWE News: Batista Jokes About Scarlett Johansson Suing Disney, The Rock Surprises Fans At Disneyland, New Day React to Reginald Not Being French

July 31, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Drax Batista

– In a post on Twitter, Batista made a joke about Scarlett Johansson suing Disney over the release of Marvel’s Black Widow.

He wrote: “Told em they should’ve made a #Drax movie but noooooo!

– Speaking of Disney, The Rock and Emily Blunt rode the actual Jungle Cruise ride at Disneyland to surprise fans.

– The New Day were not happy to find out that WWE 24/7 Champion Reginald isn’t really French. Kofi reacted earlier, but Big E got in on it too.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Batista, Reginald, The New Day, The Rock (Dwayne Johnson), Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading