WWE News: Bayley Tweets That She Is the ‘Ultra Superstar’ After Raw, SmackDown Preview Clip, More Raw XXX Anniversary Show Video Highlights

January 24, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– What was supposed to be a cage match for Becky Lynch turned into a nightmare. Following last night’s WWE Raw, Bayley commented on last night’s attack by Damage CTRL on Becky Lynch, noting that nobody tells her what to do. Bayley tweeted today:

“I am the backbone
I am the mountain to climb
I am the proving ground
I am the Ultra Role Model
I am the Ultra Superstar

And NOBODY tells Damage CTRL what to do.”

– WWE previewed this week’s edition of SmackDown, which is the last stop before Royal Rumble 2023:

– WWE released the following video highlights for last night’s Raw XXX Anniversary show:



















