– What was supposed to be a cage match for Becky Lynch turned into a nightmare. Following last night’s WWE Raw, Bayley commented on last night’s attack by Damage CTRL on Becky Lynch, noting that nobody tells her what to do. Bayley tweeted today:

I am the backbone

I am the mountain to climb

I am the proving ground

I am the Ultra Role Model

I am the Ultra Superstar And NOBODY tells Damage CTRL what to do. https://t.co/l6nf1u072J — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) January 24, 2023

– WWE previewed this week’s edition of SmackDown, which is the last stop before Royal Rumble 2023:

– WWE released the following video highlights for last night’s Raw XXX Anniversary show:





































