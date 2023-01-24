wrestling / News
WWE News: Bayley Tweets That She Is the ‘Ultra Superstar’ After Raw, SmackDown Preview Clip, More Raw XXX Anniversary Show Video Highlights
– What was supposed to be a cage match for Becky Lynch turned into a nightmare. Following last night’s WWE Raw, Bayley commented on last night’s attack by Damage CTRL on Becky Lynch, noting that nobody tells her what to do. Bayley tweeted today:
“I am the backbone
I am the mountain to climb
I am the proving ground
I am the Ultra Role Model
I am the Ultra Superstar
And NOBODY tells Damage CTRL what to do.”
And NOBODY tells Damage CTRL what to do. https://t.co/l6nf1u072J
— Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) January 24, 2023
– WWE previewed this week’s edition of SmackDown, which is the last stop before Royal Rumble 2023:
– WWE released the following video highlights for last night’s Raw XXX Anniversary show:
